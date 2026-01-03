Left Menu

US Indicts Maduro: A Blow to Venezuelan Leadership

The US Justice Department indicted Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, on charges of drug trafficking and corruption. The allegations suggest Maduro's regime protected illicit activities, benefitting Venezuela's elites. A swift military operation led to the capture and extradition of Maduro and Flores.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 03-01-2026 21:03 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 21:03 IST
The United States Justice Department has released a new indictment against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. Accusing them of operating a corrupt regime that has long protected and promoted illegal activity, including drug trafficking, the indictment details the alleged involvement of Maduro with violent drug traffickers.

According to the US authorities, Maduro's leadership has enriched Venezuela's political and military elite through collaboration with global drug and narco-terrorist operations to move large quantities of cocaine into the United States. This indictment marks a significant escalation in ongoing tensions between the US and Venezuela.

Early Saturday, the US executed a precision military operation in Venezuela, successfully capturing President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, spiriting them out of the country in a decisive move that could reshape regional geopolitics and Venezuela's future leadership landscape.

