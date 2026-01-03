US Indicts Maduro: A Blow to Venezuelan Leadership

The United States Justice Department has released a new indictment against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. Accusing them of operating a corrupt regime that has long protected and promoted illegal activity, including drug trafficking, the indictment details the alleged involvement of Maduro with violent drug traffickers.

According to the US authorities, Maduro's leadership has enriched Venezuela's political and military elite through collaboration with global drug and narco-terrorist operations to move large quantities of cocaine into the United States. This indictment marks a significant escalation in ongoing tensions between the US and Venezuela.

Early Saturday, the US executed a precision military operation in Venezuela, successfully capturing President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, spiriting them out of the country in a decisive move that could reshape regional geopolitics and Venezuela's future leadership landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)