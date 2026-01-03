Neglected Warnings Lead to Indore Water Tragedy
An NGO blames Indore's water contamination deaths on ignored warnings from a 2019 CAG report, citing years of systemic failures in the city's water supply. The report revealed severe irregularities, resulting in a tragic diarrhoea outbreak. Officials confirm six deaths, but locals claim more fatalities.
An NGO has linked the tragic deaths in Indore due to water contamination to the negligence of authorities who disregarded a 2019 report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG). The report exposed critical flaws in the city's drinking water supply system, yet it remained unaddressed.
According to Amulya Nidhi, convenor of Jan Swasthya Abhiyan Madhya Pradesh, the recent deaths signify systemic weaknesses known for a long time. Official figures record six deaths and over 200 hospitalizations from a diarrhoea outbreak, mainly affecting low and middle-income residents in Bhagirathpura.
Citing the ignored CAG report, Nidhi disclosed that between 2013 and 2018, Indore and Bhopal witnessed 5.45 lakh water-borne disease cases. Numerous households lacked potable water, and thousands of water samples were unfit for consumption, leading to calls for urgent systemic reforms.
