Israel Welcomes Maduro's Removal: A New Chapter for Venezuela
Israel praised the removal of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, captured and ousted by the U.S., viewing it as a step towards restoring democracy and improving bilateral relations. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar expressed hopes for the country's future on social media platform X.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2026 21:09 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 21:09 IST
Israel expressed approval of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's removal, following his capture and deposition by the United States.
In a statement on social media, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar labeled Maduro as a dictator involved in drugs and terror, welcoming his ousting.
Saar conveyed Israel's hope for Venezuela's return to democracy and the establishment of friendlier international ties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
