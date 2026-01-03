Left Menu

Mystery Deepens: The VIP Controversy in Ankita Bhandari Case

A non-bailable warrant was issued against Urmila Sanawar for claiming the involvement of a BJP leader in the Ankita Bhandari murder case. Despite police searches, Sanawar remains elusive. Opposition demands a CBI probe, and controversy surrounds the identity of 'Gattu', alleged to be a top BJP leader.

  • Country:
  • India

A court has issued a non-bailable warrant against Urmila Sanawar, following her controversial video alleging a BJP leader's involvement in the Ankita Bhandari murder case. The warrant stems from an older case connected to Sanawar, court officials revealed on Saturday.

In light of Sanawar's claims, opposition leaders are calling for a CBI investigation into both the murder case and Sanawar's allegations. The police, already on the lookout for Sanawar across several regions, have intensified their search after she named 'Gattu', identified as a significant BJP leader, as the 'VIP' involved.

The BJP leader in question, Suresh Rathore, expelled from the party, refutes the claims, arguing that his voice was manipulated using AI technology in Sanawar's released audio. The Uttarakhand government expressed willingness for any investigation if credible evidence is presented, as the political storm continues to intensify.

