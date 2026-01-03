Left Menu

Iran Faces Economic Turmoil Amid Escalating Protests

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed not to yield amidst soaring protests fueled by economic woes. The unrest follows U.S. threats to support protesters, with rights groups reporting rising arrests. Violence has erupted, with multiple deaths as demonstrations challenge the government amid sanctions-induced economic struggles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2026 22:33 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 22:33 IST
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has declared a steadfast stance against backing down in the face of escalating protests, following threats from U.S. President Donald Trump to intervene on behalf of demonstrators. The protests have surged due to soaring inflation and a deteriorating economy, compounded by international sanctions.

Khamenei has labeled the rioters as needing to be 'put in their place', although he acknowledged the legitimacy of economic grievances expressed by market traders. Iranian state media reported three fatalities on Saturday, but rights groups suggest the death toll from the protests could exceed ten, with the unrest spanning across various parts of Iran.

Despite the unrest's economic roots, authorities have responded with a mix of dialogue and force, including the use of tear gas. The U.S. has intensified pressure on Iran, hinting at possible actions following last summer's air strikes. The situation is exacerbated by strategic setbacks faced by Iran in the region, adding to the government's challenges.

