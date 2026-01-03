BJP Launches Campaign to Clarify VB-G RAM G Act Amid Political Opposition

The BJP's Punjab chief, Sunil Jakhar, announced on Saturday that starting January 7, the party will begin an awareness campaign focused on the VB-G RAM G Act. Jakhar emphasized that the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, slated for 2025, is crafted in favor of the impoverished demographic.

According to Jakhar, the campaign kicks off in the Fazilka district, reinforcing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policy of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.' Jakhar notes the new scheme raises guaranteed employment days from 100 to 125 and ensures accountability when work is not available, promising direct wage payments to labourers' bank accounts.

Jakhar stated that the BJP will counter what he calls 'misleading propaganda' by the AAP and Congress opposing the new act. He alleged that misinformation by the AAP is intended to obscure its own governance failures. Meanwhile, the Punjab Assembly recently passed a resolution against the VB-G RAM G Act, urging a restoration of MGNREGA.

(With inputs from agencies.)