South Korea and China: A Diplomatic Dance Amidst Rising Tensions

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has embarked on a state visit to China, initiated on Sunday, aiming to encourage peace on the Korean Peninsula following North Korea's latest ballistic missile launches. This marks Lee's first Chinese visit post-taking office in June, against a backdrop of intensified global tensions, spurred by Pyongyang's bold actions.

The trip will include discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping, their second encounter within two months, reflecting China's substantial interest in enhancing economic ties and tourism. The relationship with Japan has deteriorated recently, igniting China's discontent over Tokyo's possible military actions regarding Taiwan, a region China claims but Taiwan refutes.

Experts like the Institute for Far Eastern Studies' Lim Eul-chul suggest North Korea's missile tests aim to disrupt closer Sino-South Korean relations and challenge China's push for denuclearization. President Lee's delegation, comprising over 200 South Korean business leaders, underlines efforts to bolster economic cooperation and cultural exchanges during the four-day visit, according to China's CCTV.

(With inputs from agencies.)