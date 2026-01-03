Left Menu

Empowering Haryana's Youth: A Vision for the Future

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasized the state's commitment to youth-centric policies, highlighting achievements over the past decade. Saini participated in the National Youth Festival, noting the significance of youth empowerment and showcasing Haryana's cultural heritage. He reiterated India's goal to become a leading global economy by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panchkula | Updated: 03-01-2026 18:50 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 18:50 IST
Empowering Haryana's Youth: A Vision for the Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini reaffirmed the government's determination to prioritize the youth in its policies, introducing various initiatives focused on empowering the young generation.

He shared these insights during the 'Prernadaayi Samvad Karyakram' amid the 29th National Youth Festival in Panchkula, celebrating significant achievements over the last decade.

The event also featured a cultural showcase of Haryana's rich traditions, reinforcing the belief that energized, educated youth can lead India towards global leadership, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for economic development.

TRENDING

1
Danish Foreign Minister Urges Respect for International Law After Venezuela Crisis

Danish Foreign Minister Urges Respect for International Law After Venezuela ...

 France
2
Safeguarding Our Students: Urgent Plea for Indian Medical Students in Iran

Safeguarding Our Students: Urgent Plea for Indian Medical Students in Iran

 India
3
Haryana CM Strengthens Ties at Western Command Visit

Haryana CM Strengthens Ties at Western Command Visit

 India
4
Global Reactions Intensify Over U.S. Strikes on Venezuela

Global Reactions Intensify Over U.S. Strikes on Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026