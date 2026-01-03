Empowering Haryana's Youth: A Vision for the Future
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasized the state's commitment to youth-centric policies, highlighting achievements over the past decade. Saini participated in the National Youth Festival, noting the significance of youth empowerment and showcasing Haryana's cultural heritage. He reiterated India's goal to become a leading global economy by 2047.
03-01-2026
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini reaffirmed the government's determination to prioritize the youth in its policies, introducing various initiatives focused on empowering the young generation.
He shared these insights during the 'Prernadaayi Samvad Karyakram' amid the 29th National Youth Festival in Panchkula, celebrating significant achievements over the last decade.
The event also featured a cultural showcase of Haryana's rich traditions, reinforcing the belief that energized, educated youth can lead India towards global leadership, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for economic development.
