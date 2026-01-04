Left Menu

Fatal Kite Clash: A Tragic Turn of Events in Haryana

In Haryana's Yamunanagar, a street clash over kite flying tragically led to the death of 35-year-old Rajesh Kumar. The incident involved a sharp-edged weapon, leading to a murder case against four family members. Police are actively searching for the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Yamunanagar | Updated: 04-01-2026 19:24 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 19:24 IST
In a shocking incident in Haryana's Yamunanagar, a 35-year-old man lost his life in a dispute over kite flying. The victim, identified as Rajesh Kumar, was fatally attacked with a sharp-edged weapon, according to police sources.

The altercation, which escalated rapidly, resulted in a murder case being registered against four members of the same family. Authorities have been conducting searches to locate the accused, who remain at large.

Investigating officer Ved Pal confirmed the ongoing efforts to apprehend those responsible for the tragic incident, highlighting community tensions over what initially appeared to be a minor disagreement.

