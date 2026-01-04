Fatal Kite Clash: A Tragic Turn of Events in Haryana

In a shocking incident in Haryana's Yamunanagar, a 35-year-old man lost his life in a dispute over kite flying. The victim, identified as Rajesh Kumar, was fatally attacked with a sharp-edged weapon, according to police sources.

The altercation, which escalated rapidly, resulted in a murder case being registered against four members of the same family. Authorities have been conducting searches to locate the accused, who remain at large.

Investigating officer Ved Pal confirmed the ongoing efforts to apprehend those responsible for the tragic incident, highlighting community tensions over what initially appeared to be a minor disagreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)