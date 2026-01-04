Tragic Plunge: Man Jumps from Delhi Hotel

In a tragic turn of events, Parvinder Singh Juneja, a 50-year-old resident of Lajpat Nagar, allegedly committed suicide by leaping from the 12th floor of a prominent hotel in Delhi's bustling Connaught Place.

The incident was reported around noon on Sunday, prompting police to swiftly arrive at the scene and begin legal proceedings. Sources indicate that Juneja had previously checked into the hotel during Christmas but had checked out before the incident occurred.

A post-mortem examination is underway as authorities work diligently to understand the circumstances surrounding this heartbreaking occurrence, while the investigation remains ongoing.