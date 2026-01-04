North Korea Denounces U.S. Strikes on Venezuela

North Korea has fiercely criticized the United States for its recent military actions in Venezuela, labeling them as a grave violation of sovereignty, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Sunday.

A spokesperson from North Korea's Foreign Ministry described the incident as further proof of what they see as the United States' rogue and brutal nature. The condemnation follows North Korea's launch of ballistic missiles on the same day the South Korean leader commenced a state visit to China, a major ally of Pyongyang.

Pyongyang claims that the current situation in Venezuela has disrupted both regional and international relations, leading to serious consequences in maintaining their structural integrity.

