Left Menu

North Korea Denounces U.S. Strikes on Venezuela

North Korea condemned U.S. military actions in Venezuela as severe violations of sovereignty, highlighting America's aggressive tendencies. This statement was made by a North Korean Foreign Ministry spokesperson after North Korea launched ballistic missiles. The incident coincides with South Korea's leader visiting China, North Korea’s ally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2026 16:00 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 16:00 IST
North Korea Denounces U.S. Strikes on Venezuela
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

North Korea has fiercely criticized the United States for its recent military actions in Venezuela, labeling them as a grave violation of sovereignty, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Sunday.

A spokesperson from North Korea's Foreign Ministry described the incident as further proof of what they see as the United States' rogue and brutal nature. The condemnation follows North Korea's launch of ballistic missiles on the same day the South Korean leader commenced a state visit to China, a major ally of Pyongyang.

Pyongyang claims that the current situation in Venezuela has disrupted both regional and international relations, leading to serious consequences in maintaining their structural integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amanda Serrano Shines in Puerto Rico Homecoming Fight

Amanda Serrano Shines in Puerto Rico Homecoming Fight

 Global
2
North Korea's Missile Launch Amidst Rising Global Tensions

North Korea's Missile Launch Amidst Rising Global Tensions

 Global
3
RSS Convenes National Meeting to Chart Centenary Celebrations

RSS Convenes National Meeting to Chart Centenary Celebrations

 India
4
Unprecedented Tobacco Tax Hike Risks Surging Illicit Trade

Unprecedented Tobacco Tax Hike Risks Surging Illicit Trade

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026