Tragic Lynch: Witchcraft Fears Lead to Murder in Jharkhand

Three individuals, including a woman, were arrested for murdering a man accused of witchcraft in Jharkhand's Garhwa district. Driven by superstition, Sita Rajwar conspired with relatives to kill Rukhi Rajwar, blamed for her daughter's death. The victim was shot, and the accused were caught with weapons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Garhwa | Updated: 04-01-2026 19:47 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 19:47 IST
Tragic Lynch: Witchcraft Fears Lead to Murder in Jharkhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling turn of events, Jharkhand's Garhwa district witnessed the arrest of three individuals for the murder of a man falsely accused of witchcraft. Among those arrested was a woman named Sita Rajwar, driven by superstition to conspire against the victim, Rukhi Rajwar.

Authorities reported that the body, found in a passenger shed near Dudhmania Ghat, was identified through documents as belonging to Rukhi Rajwar from Murma Kala village. He had been shot in the head amid allegations of sorcery, which fueled the crime.

During their investigation, police learned that superstition played a crucial role after Sita's daughter's death was wrongfully attributed to witchcraft. This led to a premeditated plan involving Sita, her cousin's husband Manoj Rajwar, and another accomplice, Manmati Kunwar, who executed the murder under the influence of alcohol.

(With inputs from agencies.)

