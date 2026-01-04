Tragic Lynch: Witchcraft Fears Lead to Murder in Jharkhand

In a chilling turn of events, Jharkhand's Garhwa district witnessed the arrest of three individuals for the murder of a man falsely accused of witchcraft. Among those arrested was a woman named Sita Rajwar, driven by superstition to conspire against the victim, Rukhi Rajwar.

Authorities reported that the body, found in a passenger shed near Dudhmania Ghat, was identified through documents as belonging to Rukhi Rajwar from Murma Kala village. He had been shot in the head amid allegations of sorcery, which fueled the crime.

During their investigation, police learned that superstition played a crucial role after Sita's daughter's death was wrongfully attributed to witchcraft. This led to a premeditated plan involving Sita, her cousin's husband Manoj Rajwar, and another accomplice, Manmati Kunwar, who executed the murder under the influence of alcohol.

(With inputs from agencies.)