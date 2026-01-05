Supreme Court Denies Bail in 2020 Delhi Riots Case

The Supreme Court has denied bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, citing a prima facie case in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Umar Khalid's father, S Q R Ilyas, opted not to comment, stating, "The judgement is before you."

In contrast, a bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria approved bail for five other activists involved in the case.