Supreme Court Denies Bail in 2020 Delhi Riots Case
The Supreme Court has refused bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots case, citing a prima facie case against them under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. While Umar Khalid's father refrained from commenting, bail was granted to five other activists.
The Supreme Court has denied bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, citing a prima facie case in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
Umar Khalid's father, S Q R Ilyas, opted not to comment, stating, "The judgement is before you."
In contrast, a bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria approved bail for five other activists involved in the case.
Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam stand on qualitatively different footing as compared to other accused in Delhi riots case: SC.