Supreme Court Denies Bail in 2020 Delhi Riots Case

The Supreme Court has refused bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots case, citing a prima facie case against them under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. While Umar Khalid's father refrained from commenting, bail was granted to five other activists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2026 12:11 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 12:11 IST
Supreme Court Denies Bail in 2020 Delhi Riots Case
Umar Khalid
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has denied bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, citing a prima facie case in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Umar Khalid's father, S Q R Ilyas, opted not to comment, stating, "The judgement is before you."

In contrast, a bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria approved bail for five other activists involved in the case.

