Violent Gym Dispute: A Family's Ordeal in East Delhi

A family faced assault in East Delhi's Laxmi Nagar following a heated dispute after an alleged cheating incident involving their gym's caretaker. The authorities have detained one suspect, Satish, while others remain at large. A case has been filed under various legal sections, and efforts to capture the remaining assailants are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2026 13:30 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 13:30 IST
In a shocking incident in East Delhi's Laxmi Nagar, a man was beaten, his wife allegedly molested, and his son stripped and assaulted, according to the police on Monday.

The confrontation began due to an alleged cheating by Satish, a caretaker at the victim's gym, leading to his arrest while others remain suspects at large.

The family, injured during the assault, was treated at Hedgewar Hospital and have since filed a complaint with charges including assault and criminal intimidation. Police investigations continue as they attempt to apprehend the remaining accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

