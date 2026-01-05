Violent Gym Dispute: A Family's Ordeal in East Delhi

In a shocking incident in East Delhi's Laxmi Nagar, a man was beaten, his wife allegedly molested, and his son stripped and assaulted, according to the police on Monday.

The confrontation began due to an alleged cheating by Satish, a caretaker at the victim's gym, leading to his arrest while others remain suspects at large.

The family, injured during the assault, was treated at Hedgewar Hospital and have since filed a complaint with charges including assault and criminal intimidation. Police investigations continue as they attempt to apprehend the remaining accused.

