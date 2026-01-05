Cinema Scandal: Juvenile Suspected of Washroom Video Recording

A juvenile suspect was apprehended for allegedly filming videos in a women's restroom at a local cinema as confirmed by police on Monday.

The incident unfolded when officers were alerted about a disturbance at a theatre under Madiwala police jurisdiction around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Police quickly intervened, diffusing the tension, and took the juvenile into custody. Further investigations are directed at the theatre management, while efforts continue to locate additional suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)