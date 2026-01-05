Left Menu

Cinema Scandal: Juvenile Suspected of Washroom Video Recording

A juvenile was apprehended for allegedly recording videos in a women's washroom at a cinema in a case that involved swift police action. Officers controlled the situation following a disturbance report and are now probing the theatre management while searching for other suspects.

Updated: 05-01-2026 14:27 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 14:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A juvenile suspect was apprehended for allegedly filming videos in a women's restroom at a local cinema as confirmed by police on Monday.

The incident unfolded when officers were alerted about a disturbance at a theatre under Madiwala police jurisdiction around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Police quickly intervened, diffusing the tension, and took the juvenile into custody. Further investigations are directed at the theatre management, while efforts continue to locate additional suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

