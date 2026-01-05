Cinema Scandal: Juvenile Suspected of Washroom Video Recording
A juvenile was apprehended for allegedly recording videos in a women's washroom at a cinema in a case that involved swift police action. Officers controlled the situation following a disturbance report and are now probing the theatre management while searching for other suspects.
A juvenile suspect was apprehended for allegedly filming videos in a women's restroom at a local cinema as confirmed by police on Monday.
The incident unfolded when officers were alerted about a disturbance at a theatre under Madiwala police jurisdiction around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Police quickly intervened, diffusing the tension, and took the juvenile into custody. Further investigations are directed at the theatre management, while efforts continue to locate additional suspects.
