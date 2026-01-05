Village Leadership in Cattle Theft Scandal
Police have filed a case against a village head, a gram panchayat secretary, and a cattle caretaker for an attempted cattle theft from a government gaushala. The investigation, initiated after intervening in the attempted theft, revealed negligence in cattle care.
Authorities have filed charges against prominent village figures following an alleged cattle theft attempt at a government-run gaushala. This has prompted serious repercussions, including a thorough investigation and stringent legal actions.
According to Additional Superintendent of Police Chirag Jain, the suspects attempted to transport cattle from the Paran Kunda village gaushala. The operation was halted Saturday night due to timely police intervention, leading to the recovery of four injured cattle from abandoned vehicles.
As the investigation unfolds, a committee led by District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar recommended further charges based on inadequate security and care measures at the gaushala. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend and penalize all involved individuals.
