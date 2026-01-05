Seraikela Drug Bust: Woman Caught with Brown Sugar

A significant drug bust occurred when a 44-year-old woman was arrested with brown sugar valued at over Rs 3 lakh in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, local authorities reported on Monday.

The arrest unfolded on Sunday evening amid a policing operation near Hasadungri bridge. Police attempted to stop a two-wheeler under suspicion, but the rider evaded capture initially.

Eventually apprehended near a brick kiln, the woman was found with 15.99 grams of brown sugar. This led to charges under the NDPS Act, with the accused now in judicial custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)