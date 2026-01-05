Seraikela Drug Bust: Woman Caught with Brown Sugar
A 44-year-old woman was arrested for possessing brown sugar worth over Rs 3 lakh in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district. The arrest occurred during a police checkpoint operation. The seized drugs led to a case under the NDPS Act, and the accused was sent to judicial custody.
A significant drug bust occurred when a 44-year-old woman was arrested with brown sugar valued at over Rs 3 lakh in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, local authorities reported on Monday.
The arrest unfolded on Sunday evening amid a policing operation near Hasadungri bridge. Police attempted to stop a two-wheeler under suspicion, but the rider evaded capture initially.
Eventually apprehended near a brick kiln, the woman was found with 15.99 grams of brown sugar. This led to charges under the NDPS Act, with the accused now in judicial custody.
