Seraikela Drug Bust: Woman Caught with Brown Sugar

A 44-year-old woman was arrested for possessing brown sugar worth over Rs 3 lakh in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district. The arrest occurred during a police checkpoint operation. The seized drugs led to a case under the NDPS Act, and the accused was sent to judicial custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seraikela | Updated: 05-01-2026 16:32 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 16:32 IST
A significant drug bust occurred when a 44-year-old woman was arrested with brown sugar valued at over Rs 3 lakh in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, local authorities reported on Monday.

The arrest unfolded on Sunday evening amid a policing operation near Hasadungri bridge. Police attempted to stop a two-wheeler under suspicion, but the rider evaded capture initially.

Eventually apprehended near a brick kiln, the woman was found with 15.99 grams of brown sugar. This led to charges under the NDPS Act, with the accused now in judicial custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

