Supreme Court Acquits Man in Landmark Murder Case

On Monday, the Supreme Court acquitted Anjani Singh of murder, criticizing lower courts for not offering the benefit of the doubt. The appeal followed a 2019 decision, based on unreliable witness testimony, that convicted Singh of a 2004 shooting during Durga Puja celebrations.

The Supreme Court has acquitted a man previously convicted of murder, citing insufficient evidence and witness reliability. The case involved Anjani Singh, whose appeal against an earlier ruling by the Allahabad High Court was successful.

In 2004, during Durga Puja celebrations, Singh allegedly participated in a shooting that resulted in two deaths and multiple injuries, according to the original FIR. The court questioned the credibility of the primary witness's testimony, expressing skepticism over the prosecution's narrative.

Justices Manoj Mishra and Joymalya Bagchi noted the absence of critical evidence, including the weapon allegedly used. They emphasized that Singh had no motive for murder and criticized the lower courts for not applying the principle of benefit of the doubt. The Supreme Court's decision has now set Singh free of all charges.

