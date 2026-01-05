Security Scare: Attempted Break-In at JD Vance's Ohio Home

On Monday, U.S. Vice President JD Vance revealed that an individual attempted to break into his Ohio home by hammering on the windows. The family was not present during the incident.

According to CNN, citing a U.S. law enforcement source, one suspect has been detained as officials continue to investigate the matter. Vance expressed gratitude to both the secret service and Cincinnati police for their rapid response in a post on X.

This incident is part of a troubling trend of political violence targeting U.S. officials. Past cases include a gunman killing a Minnesota state assemblywoman and a man setting fire to Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro's home, indicating heightened risks for public figures.

