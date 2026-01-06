Left Menu

Uttarakhand High Court Demands GPS on Mining Vehicles to Curb Irregularities

The Uttarakhand High Court mandates GPS installation on mining vehicles for effective data tracking, addressing illegal activities and structural damage from soapstone extraction in Bageshwar district. Residents complained about ecological and livelihood threats, prompting judicial involvement to ensure compliance within a week.

Updated: 06-01-2026 00:23 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 00:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand High Court has mandated that mining vehicles be equipped with GPS technology for data collection, following concerns over structural damages in Bageshwar district due to soapstone mining.

The directive, issued by a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice G Narendra and Justice Subhash Upadhyay, also requires integration with the Ramanna Portal to ensure improved tracking of vehicle data. A recent report by the Bageshwar District Mining Officer highlighted discrepancies in mineral transportation.

The court has instructed the state to implement these measures within a week amidst rising resident complaints regarding the negative impacts of illegal mining activities on their agriculture and livelihoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

