Tragic Targeting: Wave of Attacks on Hindu Businessmen in Bangladesh
In Narsingdi, Bangladesh, a 40-year-old Hindu grocer named Moni Chakraborty was fatally attacked by unidentified assailants, marking the third such incident involving Hindu businessmen recently. The attack occurred just hours after another Hindu businessman was shot in Jessore. Authorities are investigating the pattern of violence.
A Hindu grocer tragically lost his life in Narsingdi, Bangladesh, following a brutal attack by unidentified assailants on Monday night. Moni Chakraborty, aged 40, joins the distressing tally as the third Hindu businessman targeted in recent weeks.
Just hours before Moni's murder, a Hindu businessman and newspaper editor faced a fatal shooting in Jessore district. This alarming sequence of violence has spurred local authorities to intensify their investigations, seeking to understand the underlying motives and prevent further attacks.
Police report that Moni was attacked with a sharp weapon as he returned home after closing his shop in Charsindhur Bazar. The incident highlights the growing concern over the safety of minority communities and the urgent need for measures to protect them.
