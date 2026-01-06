Left Menu

Supreme Court Extends Stay on Ashoka University Professor's Case

The Supreme Court extended its order halting proceedings in a case against Ashoka University's Ali Khan Mahmudabad. The Haryana SIT had filed charges over his social media posts. The state has yet to grant sanction, and the top court urged responsible behavior from Mahmudabad during this period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 13:33 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 13:33 IST
Supreme Court Extends Stay on Ashoka University Professor's Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has extended its order preventing a trial court from considering charges against Ali Khan Mahmudabad, a professor at Ashoka University, for his social media posts on Operation Sindoor. The chargesheet was filed by the Haryana Special Investigation Team (SIT), but the state of Haryana has yet to grant the necessary sanction for the case to proceed.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi took this decision following a request for more time by Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, who sought clarity on whether the state intends to grant sanction. Meanwhile, the court has advised Mahmudabad to act responsibly, even as it upheld his right to free speech regarding unrelated matters.

The court has directed the Haryana SIT to narrow its investigation to the two FIRs focusing on Mahmudabad's alleged contentious posts. Political figures and academic circles have widely criticized the charges, interpreting them as an attack on academic freedom and free speech.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice March Puts Pressure on Bangladesh-India Ties Over Hadi’s Killing

Justice March Puts Pressure on Bangladesh-India Ties Over Hadi’s Killing

 Global
2
Chilling Temperatures Grip Rajasthan: Schools Extend Winter Break

Chilling Temperatures Grip Rajasthan: Schools Extend Winter Break

 India
3
Siddaramaiah: A Record-Breaking Political Journey

Siddaramaiah: A Record-Breaking Political Journey

 India
4
Mamata Banerjee's Clash with the Election Commission: Allegations of Electoral Misconduct

Mamata Banerjee's Clash with the Election Commission: Allegations of Elector...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026