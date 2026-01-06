Supreme Court Extends Stay on Ashoka University Professor's Case

The Supreme Court has extended its order preventing a trial court from considering charges against Ali Khan Mahmudabad, a professor at Ashoka University, for his social media posts on Operation Sindoor. The chargesheet was filed by the Haryana Special Investigation Team (SIT), but the state of Haryana has yet to grant the necessary sanction for the case to proceed.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi took this decision following a request for more time by Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, who sought clarity on whether the state intends to grant sanction. Meanwhile, the court has advised Mahmudabad to act responsibly, even as it upheld his right to free speech regarding unrelated matters.

The court has directed the Haryana SIT to narrow its investigation to the two FIRs focusing on Mahmudabad's alleged contentious posts. Political figures and academic circles have widely criticized the charges, interpreting them as an attack on academic freedom and free speech.

(With inputs from agencies.)