Teacher's Attempt to Meet Ministers Causes Stir at Delhi Vidhan Sabha

A guest faculty teacher, Naveen Dabas, was detained at Delhi Vidhan Sabha for attempting to meet ministers during a session. His intention was to discuss policy issues affecting guest faculty teachers. No suspicious activity was found, but a precautionary inquiry is ongoing to address security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 17:24 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 17:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A man attempting to meet ministers at the Delhi Vidhan Sabha was detained on Tuesday, according to police reports. Identified as Naveen Dabas, a teacher residing in Budh Vihar, he entered the legislative assembly's premises using a government ID and making the necessary entry in the visitors' register.

Dabas, a guest faculty teacher with 12 years of experience with the Delhi government, sought to discuss policy amendments beneficial to fellow teachers. His intention was purely to advocate for improved conditions for guest faculty, police officials stated after preliminary inquiries.

While nothing objectionable was found, authorities are conducting a precautionary inquiry to ensure there are no underlying security threats. The incident has drawn attention to the ongoing concerns faced by guest faculty teachers in the city's educational system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

