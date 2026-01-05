Tribunal Awards Rs 45.6 Lakh to Family of Accident Victim
A local Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has granted Rs 45.6 lakh to the family of 29-year-old Deep Narayan, who died after an SUV hit his cart in August 2023. The tribunal ruled the SUV driver negligent and directed Bajaj Allianz General Insurance to pay the compensation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2026 17:17 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 17:17 IST
- Country:
- India
The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has ordered a compensation of approximately Rs 45.6 lakh to be paid to the family of Deep Narayan, who lost his life in a tragic accident.
The 29-year-old golgappa vendor died after being struck by a speeding SUV on August 29, 2023. The tribunal found the vehicle was driven negligently.
Presiding Officer Rakesh Kumar Singh directed Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company to deposit the compensation, recognizing the claim brought forth by Narayan's wife, son, and parents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Hospital Negligence Leads to Tragic Deaths in Kerala
Suvendu Adhikari Challenges Mamata Banerjee Over Electoral Roll Dispute
Tragic Turn for Cook in Wrong-Side SUV Accident
NDMC's Suvidha Camp: A Benchmark in Citizen-Centric Governance
Suvendu Adhikari's Bold Promise: Doubling Rural Jobs in West Bengal