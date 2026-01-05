Tribunal Awards Rs 45.6 Lakh to Family of Accident Victim

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has ordered a compensation of approximately Rs 45.6 lakh to be paid to the family of Deep Narayan, who lost his life in a tragic accident.

The 29-year-old golgappa vendor died after being struck by a speeding SUV on August 29, 2023. The tribunal found the vehicle was driven negligently.

Presiding Officer Rakesh Kumar Singh directed Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company to deposit the compensation, recognizing the claim brought forth by Narayan's wife, son, and parents.

