Colombia Stands Firm Against Hypothetical U.S. Invasion Threat

Colombia's foreign minister emphasized the military's duty to protect national sovereignty in case of a U.S. invasion. This follows President Trump's threats regarding military action, similar to events in Venezuela. The foreign minister reaffirmed the nation's right to self-defense under international law at a press conference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota | Updated: 06-01-2026 20:51 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 20:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Colombia

Colombia's foreign minister asserted the country's military obligations to safeguard its territory against a potential U.S. invasion. This statement was made on Tuesday in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's recent threats of military action.

Trump had suggested Colombia might face actions akin to those executed in Venezuela, which culminated in the capture of President Nicolas Maduro.

During a press briefing, Foreign Minister Rosa Villavicencio highlighted the military's role in defending national sovereignty, citing international law's provision for legitimate self-defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)

