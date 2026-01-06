Colombia Stands Firm Against Hypothetical U.S. Invasion Threat

Colombia's foreign minister asserted the country's military obligations to safeguard its territory against a potential U.S. invasion. This statement was made on Tuesday in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's recent threats of military action.

Trump had suggested Colombia might face actions akin to those executed in Venezuela, which culminated in the capture of President Nicolas Maduro.

During a press briefing, Foreign Minister Rosa Villavicencio highlighted the military's role in defending national sovereignty, citing international law's provision for legitimate self-defense.

