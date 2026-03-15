Rafah Crossing Reopens Amid Ongoing Tensions

The Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt is set to reopen on Wednesday, offering limited movement of people in both directions. This announcement comes from Israel's COGAT, the military body managing humanitarian affairs.

The crossing was largely shut since May 2024 during Israel's conflict with Hamas, only briefly reopening in early February. This reopening is seen as a significant relief for Palestinians seeking medical attention or those returning to Gaza after escaping the fighting.

While the move provides a critical gateway for movement, the opening is yet another chapter in the ongoing tensions that continue to impact the region's stability and humanitarian situation.