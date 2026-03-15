BJD Suspended MLAs Warned of Disqualification Ahead of Rajya Sabha Polls
The BJD instructed its suspended MLAs, Aravind Mohapatra and Sanatan Mahakud, to vote along party lines in the Rajya Sabha elections or risk disqualification. Suspended for alleged anti-party activities, they were reminded of their constitutional obligations and warned of the consequences of defying the party whip.
- Country:
- India
The opposition BJD has issued a stern warning to two of its suspended MLAs, Aravind Mohapatra and Sanatan Mahakud, to adhere to the party line during the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections or face disqualification from party membership.
Both MLAs were suspended on January 15 due to alleged anti-party activities. Despite their suspension, the BJD chief whip Pramila Mallik reminded them of their constitutional duty to vote for the party's authorized candidate.
Mallik cautioned that any deviation from the party whip could result in disqualification under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution, emphasizing that compliance might influence the party's decision on reviewing their suspension.
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