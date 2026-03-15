Navigating AI: Empowering Students in the Digital Age

In a compelling address during D Y Patil International University's Foundation Day, Dinesh Bhoyar, the GST and Customs Commissioner from Pune, urged students to harness technology judiciously, especially as AI becomes increasingly integrated into daily life. He highlighted the need for caution as AI can deliver both solutions and misinformation.

The event marked significant announcements from DYPIU, with Dr. Manish Bhalla unveiling plans for a new Department of Law, Governance and Public Policy alongside other academic expansions. These initiatives aim to elevate the educational offerings and institutional standing with new accreditations.

Kalpen Shukla, noted for his leadership of IIT and IIM alumni associations, underscored the power of professional networking. He encouraged students to actively engage in societal improvement and to approach AI with strategic foresight, reinforcing the role of students as central to institutional and societal growth.