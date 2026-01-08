National Textiles Ministers’ Conference Opens in Guwahati to Chart Data-Driven, Innovation-Led Growth for India’s Textile Sector

The two-day National Textiles Ministers’ Conference commenced today in Guwahati, Assam, bringing together Textile Ministers and senior officials from States and Union Territories to deliberate on a coordinated national roadmap for India’s textile sector.

Organised by the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, the Conference is being held under the theme “India’s Textiles: Weaving Growth, Heritage & Innovation”, with the objective of strengthening cooperative federalism and aligning Centre–State efforts to position India as a global hub for textiles, apparel, and technical textiles.

The inaugural session was attended by Union Minister of Textiles Shri Giriraj Singh, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Dr Mohan Yadav, Minister of State for Textiles Shri Pabitra Margherita, senior officials, and industry stakeholders.

Harmonising Growth, Sustainability and Exports

Addressing the conference, Union Textiles Minister Shri Giriraj Singh said the Government is pursuing a balanced and forward-looking strategy to harmonise production, exports, and sustainability across the textile value chain.

He emphasised that the Conference provides a platform for brainstorming, innovation, and idea-sharing, and urged States and Union Territories to develop investor-friendly textile policies to attract higher domestic and global investments.

“The textile sector has immense potential to drive employment, exports, and inclusive growth. The deliberations over the next two days will help shape a strong and future-ready roadmap,” he said.

Highlighting the North East, the Minister noted that the region is a priority area under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with sustained efforts underway to strengthen infrastructure and accelerate development.

States as Growth Engines of the Textile Economy

Dr Mohan Yadav, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, said India’s textile industry is witnessing rapid growth and stressed the need to provide greater global market access to the country’s skilled artisans and craftsmen. He said the Conference would help chart concrete future actions to accelerate sectoral growth.

Shri Pabitra Margherita, Minister of State for Textiles, called it a moment of pride that Guwahati is hosting the Conference, symbolising the growing importance of the North East in India’s textile ecosystem.

He said close coordination between the Centre and States will be key to expanding India’s global textile footprint, and reiterated the Government’s ambition of building a USD 350-billion textile economy. Citing the Handloom Census 2019–20, he highlighted that the North Eastern region contributes around 52 per cent of India’s total handloom production, underscoring its strategic importance.

Data, Exports and Innovation at the Core

Secretary, Textiles, Smt Neelam Shami Rao, noted that the textile sector remains central to India’s social and economic fabric, with nearly 500 districts exporting one or more textile products globally.

Additional Secretary, Textiles, Shri Rohit Kansal, said India is among the world’s largest textile producers, and that the Union Government is working closely with States to sustain rapid sectoral growth.

A key highlight of the inaugural session was the release of “India’s Textile Atlas: State Compendium 2025”, offering a comprehensive data-driven overview of textile capacities, clusters, and export potential across States.

An Exhibition and Pavilion was also inaugurated, showcasing India’s textile heritage, innovation, and emerging capabilities across traditional and new-age segments.

Focus Areas and Next Steps

Sessions held during the day focused on:

Infrastructure and investments

Raw materials and fibres including cotton, silk, jute and wool

Technical textiles and new-age fibres

Ministers and officials shared best practices, investment opportunities, policy challenges, and reform suggestions to strengthen the sector.

The Conference will continue tomorrow with deliberations on exports, branding, handlooms, and handicrafts, with an emphasis on market access, value addition, and global positioning.

A Call to Action for Industry and Innovators

The Conference signals a clear invitation to investors, startups, MSMEs, technology providers, and research institutions to engage with States and the Centre in building a globally competitive, innovation-led textile ecosystem.

As India works towards its USD 350-billion textile vision, collaborative policymaking, data-backed planning, and technology adoption will define the sector’s next growth phase.