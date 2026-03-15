AAP Leaders Challenge High Court Decision in Excise Policy Case

The Aam Aadmi Party's top figures, Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, are taking their legal battle to the Supreme Court following the denial of their appeal to change the presiding judge in the excise policy case.

The Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, D K Upadhyaya, turned down their request, stating that the decision to retain Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma aligns with the court's current roster protocol.

The AAP leaders are contesting this decision, arguing in the Supreme Court that there is a credible concern over the impartiality of the current proceedings. They face a crucial hearing on Monday as Justice Sharma continues to handle the controversial case.

(With inputs from agencies.)