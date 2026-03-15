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AAP Leaders Challenge High Court Decision in Excise Policy Case

AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia have petitioned the Supreme Court after their request to change the judge in their excise policy case was denied by the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court. They argue that the current judge's decision to hear the case may not be impartial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2026 19:30 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 19:30 IST
AAP Leaders Challenge High Court Decision in Excise Policy Case
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The Aam Aadmi Party's top figures, Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, are taking their legal battle to the Supreme Court following the denial of their appeal to change the presiding judge in the excise policy case.

The Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, D K Upadhyaya, turned down their request, stating that the decision to retain Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma aligns with the court's current roster protocol.

The AAP leaders are contesting this decision, arguing in the Supreme Court that there is a credible concern over the impartiality of the current proceedings. They face a crucial hearing on Monday as Justice Sharma continues to handle the controversial case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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