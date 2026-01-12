Greenland's Stand Against U.S. Ambitions
Greenland's government has reaffirmed its commitment to being defended under NATO, rejecting U.S. President Donald Trump's interest in acquiring the island. Concerns over strategic control and international relations were highlighted, with EU officials warning against any U.S. military attempt to claim Greenland.
Greenland's government announced on Monday its intention to bolster efforts ensuring the defense of the Arctic territory remains within NATO's framework, dismissing U.S. President Donald Trump's desire to purchase the island.
Trump previously expressed that the U.S. must acquire Greenland, part of the Kingdom of Denmark, to prevent future occupation by Russia or China in this strategically significant, resource-rich territory. The Greenland coalition government emphasized that all NATO members have vested interests in the region's defense.
The European Union's Commissioner for Defence and Space, Andrius Kubilius, cautioned that a U.S. military acquisition of Greenland could spell the end of NATO.
(With inputs from agencies.)
