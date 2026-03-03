AIADMK Confident in Forming Government Amid Strategic Seat-Sharing Talks

AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami announced on Tuesday that the party is preparing to begin seat-sharing discussions with its allies, emphasizing the unity within the NDA coalition in Tamil Nadu. Despite media speculation, Palaniswami insisted that any confusion lies within the DMK and its alliance.

Palaniswami expressed confidence in the AIADMK-led NDA's prospects, affirming their intention to form the next government. He spoke from the national capital following consultations with BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, discussing the political landscape and strategies for the upcoming polls.

Addressing potential expansions of the alliance, Palaniswami mentioned that talks with several parties are underway, hinting at new affiliations. He dismissed speculation regarding the inclusion of the party initiated by expelled leader V K Sasikala, stating no discussions have taken place on that front.