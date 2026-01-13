Karnataka Cracks Down on Illegal Documentation

The Karnataka government is taking steps to verify reports of Bangladeshi nationals obtaining Aadhaar and other identity documents illegally, according to State Home Minister G Parameshwara. The verification process is part of a broader effort to identify those who have entered the country unlawfully and secured local documents to remain in the state.

Instructions have been given to senior police officials to compile comprehensive data on the presence of Bangladeshi nationals in Karnataka, Parameshwara said during a press briefing on Tuesday. This move follows the arrest of two Bangladeshi nationals in the state who allegedly possessed Aadhaar cards.

The Home Minister stressed the importance of handling the situation legally and issued a warning against any form of vigilantism. He emphasized that citizens should only relay information to the police and should not take the law into their own hands, promising strict action against those who do.

(With inputs from agencies.)