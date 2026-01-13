Left Menu

Karnataka Cracks Down on Illegal Documentation

Karnataka's Home Minister, G Parameshwara, announced the state's efforts to verify reports of Bangladeshi nationals acquiring Aadhaar and other identity documents illegally. The state aims to identify and deport individuals who have entered illegally and secured local documents, emphasizing legal procedures and warning against vigilantism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-01-2026 12:49 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 12:49 IST
Karnataka Cracks Down on Illegal Documentation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government is taking steps to verify reports of Bangladeshi nationals obtaining Aadhaar and other identity documents illegally, according to State Home Minister G Parameshwara. The verification process is part of a broader effort to identify those who have entered the country unlawfully and secured local documents to remain in the state.

Instructions have been given to senior police officials to compile comprehensive data on the presence of Bangladeshi nationals in Karnataka, Parameshwara said during a press briefing on Tuesday. This move follows the arrest of two Bangladeshi nationals in the state who allegedly possessed Aadhaar cards.

The Home Minister stressed the importance of handling the situation legally and issued a warning against any form of vigilantism. He emphasized that citizens should only relay information to the police and should not take the law into their own hands, promising strict action against those who do.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Michael Carrick Returns to Steer Manchester United Amid Crisis

Michael Carrick Returns to Steer Manchester United Amid Crisis

 Global
2
Global Central Banks Unite in Defense of Jerome Powell

Global Central Banks Unite in Defense of Jerome Powell

 Germany
3
Trailblazer from Tragedy: Ranjana's Journey to the BSF

Trailblazer from Tragedy: Ranjana's Journey to the BSF

 India
4
Markets Maneuver Through Global Tensions as Pivotal Economic Data Looms

Markets Maneuver Through Global Tensions as Pivotal Economic Data Looms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026