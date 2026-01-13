Left Menu

Controversy and Chaos: The Case Against Kerala MLA Mamkootathil

Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil is embroiled in controversy following his arrest in a sexual assault case. Granted police custody, protests erupted as activists expressed outrage. The third complaint, from a woman in Canada, accuses him of rape. Legal actions under IPC sections 376 and 506(1) have been initiated.

Embattled Kerala Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil has been remanded into police custody for three days following fresh accusations of sexual assault. The decision came from a Judicial First Class Magistrate court in Thiruvalla, as Mamkootathil faces growing legal challenges and vocal public outrage.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), responsible for the ongoing inquiry, presented the case to the court, which granted custody amid heated protests. Demonstrators from CPI(M) and BJP youth wings hurled rotten eggs at Mamkootathil as he was led to a police vehicle.

The latest arrest, related to a third criminal case filed by a Kottayam district woman, adds to Mamkootathil's legal turmoil. The complaint describes incidents of alleged rape in April 2024, detailed via a video statement from Canada. Charges under sections 376 and 506(1) of the Indian Penal Code have been filed.

