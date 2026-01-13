Central Bank Independence: A Shield Against Inflation

Martin Kocher, a policymaker from the European Central Bank, highlighted the detrimental effects of political interference in monetary policy. Speaking at an FT Live conference in Vienna, Kocher noted that such interference can lead to heightened inflation and destabilize the financial system.

While not naming U.S. President Donald Trump directly, Kocher referred to pressures being exerted on the Federal Reserve. He emphasized that central bank independence is more than a theoretical concern; it's a vital component for safeguarding citizens' purchasing power and the overall economy.

Kocher pointed out historical instances, including in the United States, where political pressure on monetary policy has proven disastrous, underscoring the need for central banks to operate autonomously to ensure economic stability.

