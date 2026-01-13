BBC Seeks Dismissal of Trump's $10 Billion Lawsuit

The BBC is moving to dismiss a $10 billion lawsuit filed by former U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump claims the broadcaster defamed him by editing a speech to imply he instructed supporters to storm the Capitol. The BBC asserts the Florida court lacks jurisdiction because the program was not aired in the state.

The lawsuit involves edited sections from a January 6 speech, where Trump seemingly encouraged his followers to march on the Capitol. Omitted was part where he advocated for peaceful protest. Despite apologizing, the BBC intends to defend its case, arguing that Trump's re-election undermines claims of damages.

In its filing, the BBC requests the court to stay the discovery process, which would incur significant costs. It contends that without proof of actual malice or actual damages, the claim lacks credibility and should be dismissed. The BBC's operations are funded by a mandatory TV license fee.

(With inputs from agencies.)