Currency Markets React: Inflation Surprises and Global Uncertainty

The dollar moderated its gains as the December consumer inflation data met expectations, but concerns over Japan’s fiscal policies caused the yen to decline sharply. The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to retain current interest rates, and global geopolitical tensions remain high, impacting market behaviors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 21:06 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 21:06 IST
The dollar paralleled earlier advancements on Tuesday following December's consumer inflation results that aligned with economists' projections. However, Japan's fiscal policy concerns drove the yen to its lowest since July 2024. The Consumer Price Index noted a 0.3% rise last month, supporting an annual increase of 2.7%.

This data grants the Federal Reserve more options to possibly lower rates despite the persisting inflation concerns and a weakening labor market. Currency strategist Eric Theoret from Scotiabank highlighted the markets' expectation for higher inflation, explaining recent market reactions and subsequent currency adjustments.

Meanwhile, the geopolitical climate sees increasing strain as Japan considers a looser fiscal approach under Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, risking further yen depreciation. Other global tensions include U.S. interventions in Venezuela and potential changes in Federal Reserve leadership, all contributing to market volatility.

