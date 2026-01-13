Currency Markets React: Inflation Surprises and Global Uncertainty

The dollar paralleled earlier advancements on Tuesday following December's consumer inflation results that aligned with economists' projections. However, Japan's fiscal policy concerns drove the yen to its lowest since July 2024. The Consumer Price Index noted a 0.3% rise last month, supporting an annual increase of 2.7%.

This data grants the Federal Reserve more options to possibly lower rates despite the persisting inflation concerns and a weakening labor market. Currency strategist Eric Theoret from Scotiabank highlighted the markets' expectation for higher inflation, explaining recent market reactions and subsequent currency adjustments.

Meanwhile, the geopolitical climate sees increasing strain as Japan considers a looser fiscal approach under Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, risking further yen depreciation. Other global tensions include U.S. interventions in Venezuela and potential changes in Federal Reserve leadership, all contributing to market volatility.

