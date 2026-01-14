Left Menu

Uganda's High-Stakes Election: A Quest for Change Amid Tensions

As Ugandans head to the polls, the nation faces concerns about military interference and hereditary rule. Long-term President Museveni seeks a seventh term but is challenged by opposition leader Bobi Wine. An internet shutdown and the military's role in the election raise fears about transparency and stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kampala | Updated: 14-01-2026 15:08 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 15:08 IST
  • Country:
  • Uganda

Uganda's election on Thursday is pivotal, with President Yoweri Museveni seeking a seventh term in office amid concerns of transparency, military influence, and hereditary succession. Museveni's main adversary is Bobi Wine, a musician-turned-politician who has captured the desire for change among many Ugandans.

The government has directed an internet shutdown, limiting public discourse and raising alarms about election integrity. This move aims to curb misinformation but hinders pro-democracy activists' efforts to monitor and report alleged electoral malfeasance. Meanwhile, Wine's party encourages voters to stay vigilant at polling stations and prevent potential rigging.

Military forces are visibly present in Kampala as the opposition fears violence and further suppression. Museveni's son, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, is seen as a potential heir, fueling fears of hereditary succession. The president's lengthy tenure, marked by controversial amendments and detainment of rivals, underscores the election's high stakes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

