Calm Amidst Conflict: Swasika's Perspective on Gulf Situation

Malayalam actor Swasika, after returning from the UAE, described the situation there as normal despite ongoing conflicts in West Asia. While some are concerned, Swasika noted everyday life continues without much disruption. Passengers from a chartered flight corroborated her observations about the region's state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 04-03-2026 11:44 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 11:44 IST
Malayalam actor Swasika has returned from the UAE, offering insights into the current regional climate amidst growing tensions in West Asia. According to Swasika, the atmosphere in the Gulf remains calm, and residents live their daily lives unhindered amidst rising geopolitical unrest.

Speaking to reporters upon her arrival in Kochi, Swasika emphasized that the perceived seriousness may worry internationals, but on the ground, activities carry on routinely. Her flight included 186 passengers, including children, all asserting life continues without significant issue, despite sporadic concerns.

Other passengers, including Malappuram native Yakub and Bengaluru's Ganesh, echoed Swasika's sentiments that while drones are present, safety measures are in place. The region faces challenges due to Iran's retaliatory measures against recent US and Israeli strikes, affecting several Gulf countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

