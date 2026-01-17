Left Menu

BJP's Resounding Victory in BMC Elections: A Decisive Mandate

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis hailed the BJP's 45% vote share in the BMC elections, marking a decisive mandate. Despite contesting fewer seats, BJP's tally surpassed Shiv Sena's, securing 118 of 227 seats. Fadnavis emphasized BJP's growth since 2017, focusing on making Mumbai a world-class city.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that the BJP achieved a notable victory in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections with a 45 percent vote share. The party's success, despite contesting fewer seats, was marked by securing 118 of the 227 available seats.

Speaking to BJP workers, Fadnavis highlighted the party's progress since 2017, when they won 82 seats. This election, they contested 135 seats and won 89 seats, surpassing the Shiv Sena's tally. He attributed the victory to the party's development agenda and consistent support from the people of Mumbai.

Fadnavis outlined plans for transforming Mumbai into a world-class city with transparent governance and new initiatives post-mayoral announcement. The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance emerged as a robust force, with victories across diverse constituencies, casting a vision for a modernized Mumbai skyline.

