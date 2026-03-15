Countdown to the Ballot: Upcoming State Elections Schedule

The Election Commission of India is poised to announce the much-anticipated schedule for the assembly elections in Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, and the Union Territory of Puducherry. The announcement is set for Sunday at a press conference scheduled for 4 p.m.

This announcement marks the precursor to a major democratic exercise, with the current terms of these state legislative assemblies approaching their conclusion in May and June. Voters in these regions are gearing up for the crucial polls that promise to reshape political landscapes.

Final electoral rolls have been published following a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voters' list, ensuring that eligible voters are duly registered for the forthcoming election season.

(With inputs from agencies.)