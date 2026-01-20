Tensions Rise Over Scarborough Shoal Dispute

In a tense escalation over territorial claims, the Chinese military announced on Tuesday that it had scrambled naval and air forces to respond to a Philippine government aircraft that allegedly violated China's airspace over Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea.

A spokesperson for China's Southern Theatre Command stated that the aircraft's presence was illegal and called on the Philippines to halt any further provocations, emphasizing China's demand for the respect of its territorial rights.

The situation remains unresolved as the Philippine Embassy in Beijing, alongside the Philippine Coast Guard and National Maritime Council, has yet to issue a statement regarding the incident.