Tensions Rise Over Scarborough Shoal Dispute

The Chinese military claims a Philippine aircraft unlawfully entered its airspace over Scarborough Shoal. The incident led to air and naval forces being deployed to warn the plane. China demands the Philippines cease what it calls provocations in the disputed South China Sea region.

Updated: 20-01-2026 20:16 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 20:16 IST
In a tense escalation over territorial claims, the Chinese military announced on Tuesday that it had scrambled naval and air forces to respond to a Philippine government aircraft that allegedly violated China's airspace over Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea.

A spokesperson for China's Southern Theatre Command stated that the aircraft's presence was illegal and called on the Philippines to halt any further provocations, emphasizing China's demand for the respect of its territorial rights.

The situation remains unresolved as the Philippine Embassy in Beijing, alongside the Philippine Coast Guard and National Maritime Council, has yet to issue a statement regarding the incident.

