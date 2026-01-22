2026 General Election Set for 7 November, Prime Minister Announces

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has confirmed that New Zealand’s 2026 General Election will be held on Saturday, 7 November, providing early certainty for voters, political parties, and electoral agencies.

Mr Luxon said announcing the election date early in the year follows recent precedent and allows New Zealanders to plan ahead.

“Continuing the recent tradition of announcing the election date early in the year ensures New Zealanders have certainty,” the Prime Minister said.

Government to Continue Governing Until Election

Mr Luxon emphasised that despite the early announcement, the Government remains focused on delivering its policy agenda throughout the year.

“Kiwis can also have certainty that our Government will continue governing throughout the year to deliver on our plan to fix the basics and build the future,” he said.

The Prime Minister said the past two years had been focused on reversing what he described as a decline under the previous Labour-led Government.

“When we took office, the country was going in the wrong direction, and it’s taken a lot of hard work in the last two years to start turning things around,” he said.

Economic Claims and Cost of Living Pressures

Mr Luxon pointed to economic management as a key achievement of the current Government, particularly in addressing inflation and cost-of-living pressures.

“Through careful economic management and by stopping wasteful spending, inflation has fallen from over 7 per cent under Labour to just 3 per cent now,” he said.

He said the decline in inflation had contributed to lower interest rates, easing pressure on mortgage holders.

The Prime Minister also claimed broader signs of economic recovery, citing improved business and consumer confidence, growth in building and manufacturing, and strong export performance.

He highlighted the recently concluded Free Trade Agreement with India as evidence of improved international trade prospects.

“With a National-led Government, Kiwis can look forward to more prosperity and opportunity, higher wages, lower mortgage costs, and a brighter future for themselves, their children, and grandchildren,” Mr Luxon said.

Law and Order and Education Outcomes Highlighted

In law and order, Mr Luxon said increased police visibility and policy changes had led to improved outcomes.

He cited:

38,000 fewer victims of crime

A 16 per cent reduction in youth offending

An 85 per cent drop in ram raids

In education, the Prime Minister said the Government’s focus on foundational learning was delivering results.

“Our focus on teaching the basics brilliantly has seen the number of new entrants achieving in reading jump from 36 per cent to 58 per cent,” he said.

Election Timeline and Parliamentary Dates Confirmed

The Prime Minister has formally advised the Governor-General of the election date.

Under the proposed timetable:

The House will rise on 24 September

Parliament will be dissolved on 1 October

Writ day will be 4 October

Nominations will close at noon on 8 October

Advance voting will begin on 26 October

The last day for the return of the writ will be 3 December

Mr Luxon said delivering further progress on the Government’s priorities would remain the focus in the months leading up to the election.

“Continuing to deliver on our plan to fix the basics and build the future so that Kiwis around the country get more results like these will remain our focus in the lead up to the election later this year,” he said.