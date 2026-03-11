Shock in the Neighborhood: Alleged Assault of Nine-Year-Old Sparks Investigation
A nine-year-old boy was allegedly assaulted by two teenagers, an incident which surfaced when a video of the act was circulated. The police, alerted by the boy's family, have launched an investigation and are examining digital evidence related to the case.
A disturbing incident has surfaced from a local neighborhood where a nine-year-old boy was reportedly assaulted by two teenagers. The shocking revelation came to light after a video of the act was allegedly circulated by the accused among peers.
The complaint was lodged by the child's father, indicating that the incident occurred on March 7 during a family function. The accused teenagers, aged between 15 and 16, reportedly enticed the boy, who is a Class 1 student, to a nearby abandoned building and committed the alleged assault while filming it on a mobile phone.
The family was informed about the incident on March 9, leading them to report the matter to the authorities. According to Navabad Station House Officer Ravi Srivastava, a report has been filed regarding the sexual assault, and legal actions are underway. The police have initiated a thorough investigation into the accusations and are scrutinizing digital evidence linked to the case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
