Left Menu

Shock in the Neighborhood: Alleged Assault of Nine-Year-Old Sparks Investigation

A nine-year-old boy was allegedly assaulted by two teenagers, an incident which surfaced when a video of the act was circulated. The police, alerted by the boy's family, have launched an investigation and are examining digital evidence related to the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jhansi | Updated: 11-03-2026 22:42 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 22:42 IST
Shock in the Neighborhood: Alleged Assault of Nine-Year-Old Sparks Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A disturbing incident has surfaced from a local neighborhood where a nine-year-old boy was reportedly assaulted by two teenagers. The shocking revelation came to light after a video of the act was allegedly circulated by the accused among peers.

The complaint was lodged by the child's father, indicating that the incident occurred on March 7 during a family function. The accused teenagers, aged between 15 and 16, reportedly enticed the boy, who is a Class 1 student, to a nearby abandoned building and committed the alleged assault while filming it on a mobile phone.

The family was informed about the incident on March 9, leading them to report the matter to the authorities. According to Navabad Station House Officer Ravi Srivastava, a report has been filed regarding the sexual assault, and legal actions are underway. The police have initiated a thorough investigation into the accusations and are scrutinizing digital evidence linked to the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Performance-Based Contracts Offer a Smarter Way to Maintain Roads Worldwide

How Vesting Contracts Can Stabilize New Electricity Markets During Reform

From Classroom to Career: How Family Background Shapes Economic Mobility Today

Electric Vehicles Could Transform Urban Transport Across Developing Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026