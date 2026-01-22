Denmark Holds Its Ground Amidst US-Greenland Talks

In a firm declaration of Denmark's sovereignty, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen reiterated that her country cannot negotiate its territorial rights amid suggestions of a "future deal" on Arctic security by US President Donald Trump and NATO's involvement.

Trump had reversed proposed tariffs on European nations, aiming to press US control over Greenland. This move sparked a response from Frederiksen, who stated that only Denmark and Greenland have decision-making power on matters concerning their territories.

Frederiksen is committed to constructive dialogue regarding Arctic security, including the US-led Golden Dome program, but stresses that such discussions must respect Denmark's territorial integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)