President Ramaphosa Appoints Adv Dinkie Dube as Deputy Public Protector

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Advocate Dinkie Portia Dube as the Deputy Public Protector of South Africa for a seven-year term, effective 1 February 2026.

The Presidency confirmed on Thursday that the appointment was made in terms of section 2A(1) of the Public Protector Act, 1994, following a recommendation by the National Assembly.

Veteran Oversight Specialist

Adv Dube brings over two decades of experience in the public sector, with a strong track record in oversight, complaints management, and investigations—core functions of the Public Protector’s office.

She currently serves as Director-General of the Public Service Commission, where she has been responsible for strengthening accountability and ethical governance across the public administration. Before that, she held the position of Chief Director: Operations in the Office of the Military Ombud.

Her previous roles include serving as Provincial Director of the Gauteng Office of the Public Protector South Africa between 2011 and 2014, giving her direct institutional experience within the watchdog body she now joins at national level.

Adv Dube has also worked in consumer complaints resolution at the former Department of Trade and Industry’s Office of Consumer Protection, and as a legal officer at the South African Human Rights Commission, further cementing her background in rights-based oversight and administrative justice.

Strengthening Constitutional Oversight

In announcing the appointment, The Presidency underscored the importance of the role.

“President Ramaphosa wishes Adv Dube well in her new role in the Public Protector as a supreme administrative oversight body with the power to investigate, report on and remedy improper conduct in all matters of the state,” the statement said.

Her appointment comes at a time when public accountability institutions face intense scrutiny, with renewed focus on governance, ethical leadership, and the effective resolution of complaints against state organs.