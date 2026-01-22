Left Menu

Child Detainment Sparks Outcry in Minnesota

A 5-year-old boy in Minnesota was taken by federal agents to a detention facility in Texas along with his father, sparking public outrage and questions over the treatment of immigrant families. Asylum processes and the community's reaction highlight the ongoing immigration enforcement actions in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Minnesota | Updated: 22-01-2026 23:17 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 23:17 IST
In Minnesota, federal agents have detained a 5-year-old boy named Liam Conejo Ramos and his father, leading to significant local and national concern. The child was taken from a running car outside his home, as part of an immigration enforcement operation aimed at the father, Adrian Alexander Conejo Arias.

Columbia Heights Public Schools Superintendent Zena Stenvik raised concerns about using a child as bait in such operations, questioning the need to detain an innocent 5-year-old. The family's lawyer labeled the actions as 'cruelty,' noting their compliance with the asylum process. The situation underscores Minnesota's increasing focus by immigration authorities.

The recent detainment led to a drop in school attendance, affecting the immigrant-heavy school district. Advocates and the community continue to grapple with the impact of such enforcement actions, questioning their efficacy and humanitarian implications.

