Tragic Blaze: Car Incident Leads to Fatality in Agra

In a tragic incident in Agra, a 45-year-old man named Virendra was burnt to death after his car erupted into flames. The fiery mishap occurred on Thursday night as he was driving along the Bodla-Bichpuri road. Authorities noted that smoke began to pour out of the vehicle before it was engulfed in flames.

Trapped inside the vehicle, Virendra was unable to escape as the car doors malfunctioned, locking him in as the blaze intensified. Despite prompt responses from fire brigade and police teams, Virendra's body was discovered charred inside the car.

Preliminary investigations suggest that a short circuit may have ignited the fire. The exact cause remains under investigation as officials work to uncover the facts behind this devastating accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)