Raijor Dal Announces Candidates for Assam Assembly Elections

Raijor Dal has revealed its candidates for two additional constituencies in the forthcoming Assam assembly elections, taking the total to 13 nominees. This announcement was made by the party's president and current MLA, Akhil Gogoi, on Saturday.

Harikanta Das has been selected for Naoboicha, while Babul Sonowal will contest from Dhemaji. Previously, the party was part of an opposition alliance in Assam but decided to contest independently after unsuccessful seat-sharing discussions with Congress.

In the last assembly elections, Gogoi had triumphed as an Independent candidate from the Sivasagar constituency and is the party's sole MLA. The ruling BJP holds a majority with 64 members, complemented by its allies AGP, UPPL, and BPF, while the opposition includes Congress, AIUDF, and CPI(M).

(With inputs from agencies.)