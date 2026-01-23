Bombay High Court Grants Bail in Elgar Parishad Case
The Bombay High Court has granted bail to activists Sagar Gorkhe and Ramesh Gaichor, involved in the Elgar Parishad case, on the grounds of parity. They were arrested for alleged Maoist links and are accused members of the banned CPI (Maoist) group.
- Country:
- India
The Bombay High Court has issued bail to activists Sagar Gorkhe and Ramesh Gaichor, who are defendants in the Elgar Parishad Maoist links case. The court cited grounds of parity, as several other accused in the case have already received similar relief.
Gorkhe and Gaichor, who were detained in September 2020, remain imprisoned at Taloja. They are accused of being members of the banned CPI (Maoist) group. Justice A S Gadkari led the bench, basing the decision on prolonged incarceration and postponement of trial.
The bail comes with conditions; both must provide a bond of Rs 1 lakh and report to the National Investigation Agency monthly. This case involves 16 individuals tied to alleged seditious speeches at the Elgar Parishad conclave, prompting violence in Koregaon-Bhima.
ALSO READ
CPI(M) Leader M A Baby Sparks Debate with a Humble Act: Washing a Plate
Prominent CPI(M) Member Joins IUML, Citing Secular Values
CPI(M)'s Quest for a Resurgence: 'Bangla Bachao Yatra' and the Ruptured Political Landscape of West Bengal
CPI (M) Leader Condemns Alleged State Terrorism and Defends MGNREGA
CPI Accuses Modi of Succumbing to US Pressure Amidst Global Tensions