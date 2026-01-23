Bombay High Court Grants Bail in Elgar Parishad Case

The Bombay High Court has issued bail to activists Sagar Gorkhe and Ramesh Gaichor, who are defendants in the Elgar Parishad Maoist links case. The court cited grounds of parity, as several other accused in the case have already received similar relief.

Gorkhe and Gaichor, who were detained in September 2020, remain imprisoned at Taloja. They are accused of being members of the banned CPI (Maoist) group. Justice A S Gadkari led the bench, basing the decision on prolonged incarceration and postponement of trial.

The bail comes with conditions; both must provide a bond of Rs 1 lakh and report to the National Investigation Agency monthly. This case involves 16 individuals tied to alleged seditious speeches at the Elgar Parishad conclave, prompting violence in Koregaon-Bhima.